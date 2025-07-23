FEMA Urban Search and Rescue chief resigns

Ken Pagurek has left the organization, citing 'chaos'

A FEMA truck sits in floodwaters on the Beltway 8 feeder road in Houston on August 30, 2017, as the fourth-largest city in the US battled with tropical storm Harvey and resulting floods.
The recent Texas floods, which left more than 100 people dead, were Pagurek's 'final straw'
(Image credit: Thomas Shea / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Urban Search and Rescue unit, Ken Pagurek, has left the organization, citing "chaos" at the agency, said The New York Times. Pagurek had served in FEMA's USR division for more than a decade.

