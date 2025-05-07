EPA is reportedly killing Energy Star program

The program for energy-efficient home appliances has saved consumers billions in energy costs since its 1992 launch

Energy Star-certified washing machine
'The Energy Star program and all the other climate work is being de-prioritized and eliminated'
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to eliminate the Energy Star program for energy-efficient home appliances, multiple news organizations reported Tuesday. The popular program has saved consumers and businesses more than $500 billion in energy costs since its 1992 launch under President George H.W. Bush, the EPA said in a report last year. It has also cut greenhouse gas emissions by 4 billion metric tons.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

