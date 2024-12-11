Inside Trump's billionaire Cabinet

Is the government ready for a Trump administration stacked with some of the wealthiest people in the world?

Illustration of Donald Trump alongside a pile of money
If confirmed as planned, Trump's will be an "administration of unprecedented, mind-boggling wealth"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

There are approximately 800 billionaires living in the United States with a combined net worth approaching an astonishing $6 trillion, said Forbes. All told, America hosts nearly a third of the world's estimated 2,781 billionaires. Within that elite congregation, there exists an even more exclusive tier for the country's wealthiest: those tapped to be a part of President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration.

A billionaire himself, Trump's decision to staff his pending White House with fellow ten-figure figures (eight so far) has made his administration worth "more than the GDP of 169 different countries," at least $350 billion, U.S. News & World Report said. Even excluding figures like Elon Musk and onetime GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (both tapped for the misleadingly-named advisory panel called the Department of Government Efficiency), Trump's proposed Cabinet alone is estimated to top $13 billion in net worth. This is thanks to nominees like former WWE executive Linda McMahon, onetime software mogul and current North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), and Wall Street titan Howard Lutnick. Here's what to know about this massive accumulation of executive branch wealth.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸