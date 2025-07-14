Wildfires destroy historic Grand Canyon lodge

Dozens of structures on the North Rim have succumbed to the Dragon Bravo Fire

The Dragon Bravo Fire is seen at Grand Canyon National Park
Two active wildfires in Arizona have burned 40,000 acres
(Image credit: Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)
What happened

The White Sage and Dragon Bravo wildfires in Arizona have together burnt more than 40,000 acres and destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge. Up to 80 other structures in the Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim, including a water treatment facility, have also been lost. No injuries are reported.

