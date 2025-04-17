US proposes eroding species protections

The Trump administration wants to change the definition of 'harm' in the Environmental Protection Act to allow habitat damage

Endangered manatee in Florida
Manatees are threatened by habitat loss, the 'single biggest reason that many species face extinction'
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Trump administration Wednesday proposed changing the definition of "harm" in the 1973 Environmental Protection Act to exclude damaging the habitats where endangered species live, siding with businesses who view the current longstanding definition as a burdensome regulation that limits logging, oil drilling, mining and housing development. Under the proposed new definition, harm would refer only to activities that deliberately kill or injure an endangered animal, like hunting or trapping.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

