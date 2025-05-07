Pakistan's solar panel boom

A 'perfect storm' has created a renewable energy 'revolution' in the south Asian country

Photo collage of a row of solar panels, parts of the map and flag of Pakistan, and a vintage diagram of the solar system
Pakistan has had 'probably the most extreme' solar revolution to have happened in 'any country in the world' in 2024
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
A grassroots revolution has helped Pakistan pull off one of the fastest solar revolutions in the world. Even as the nation "grapples with poverty and economic instability", it imported 17 gigawatts of solar panels in 2024, more than double the previous year, said CNN.

Solar power is the third-largest source of renewable energy globally, behind hydropower and wind – but it's the fastest growing. And nowhere is that boom more in evidence than in Pakistan.

