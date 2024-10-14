Canada's carbon tax in the crosshairs

PM Justin Trudeau's flagship green policy has become increasingly unpopular as citizens suffer in cost-of-living crisis

Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada&#039;s Conservative Party, speaks during a &#039;Spike the Hike - Axe the Tax&#039; rally in Edmonton, March 2024
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the opposition Conservative Party, has vowed to 'axe the tax' that he claims will lead to a 'devastating crisis'
(Image credit: Artur Widak / Anadolu / Getty Images)
By
published

Canada's carbon tax has become as toxic as the fossil-fuel emissions it aims to curb.

The federal levy has been "hailed as a global model of progressive environmental policy", but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is under mounting pressure to remove his flagship policy, said The Guardian. For months the leader of the opposition Conservative Party has been issuing "dire and increasingly apocalyptic warnings about the future" – and blaming the carbon tax.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸