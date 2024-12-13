How would reaching net zero change our lives?

Hitting climate target could bring many benefits but global heating would continue

A rooftop solar installation in Shenzhen, China
Investment in clean technologies can 'induce creativity and innovation across the whole economy'
(Image credit: aaaaimages / Getty Images)
By
published

The government has announced an ambitious programme to complete the UK's net zero transition to clean energy by 2030. Implementing the "colossal" Clean Power 2030 plan will cost £40 billion a year until the end of this decade, but the government has decided it's "worth the risk", said Sky News.

Although the "rapid roll-out" of clean energy and energy efficiency measures for the transition is "capital-intensive upfront", said the LSE's Grantham Research Institute, it could "serve to make the UK economy resilient, productive and competitive in the long term.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸