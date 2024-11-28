How the UK's electric car plans took a wrong turn

Car manufacturers are struggling to meet 'stringent' targets for electric vehicle sales

A white electric car is being charged, parked. In the background, a bicycle is resting against an orange pole.
Car factories closing: Vauxhall's van factory in Luton is the latest to shut down in the stuttering transition to electric vehicles
(Image credit: Mario Gutiérrez /Getty Images)
By
published

This week's announcement of plans to close a Vauxhall van factory in Luton underlines the UK's ongoing struggle with the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Experts say that EV uptake isn't keeping up with the government's plan for UK manufacturers to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2030. Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall and several other car brands, blamed its decision to close the Luton factory "on the UK's 'stringent' zero-emission vehicle mandate, sparking a row over the viability of Labour targets", said Yahoo News UK.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Abby Wilson
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸