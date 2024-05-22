What are sponge cities and can London become one?

Use of green and blue spaces to drain excess water is growing but implementing measures can be difficult

Photo collage of the London skyline rendered in various sponge shapes and colours.
The park-rich capital seems a natural fit for the concept of a sponge city but it might not be that simple
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Flooding in London three years ago caused widespread damage and disruption. One way to avoid a repeat is for the capital to become more… spongy. 

Sponge cities use green spaces like parklands and blue spaces like lakes and rivers to absorb rainwater and allow it to drain away safely. Given that flash flooding has been named a "lethal risk" to people living in London, the park-rich capital seems a natural fit for the concept. But it might not be that simple.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
London Floods Flooding Climate Change Weather Uk Weather Extreme Weather
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸