Decarbonising the national grid

In theory, Britain's electricity grid will be carbon neutral by 2035. What will that involve? Is it even possible?

Construction work at a reactor at Hinkley Point C in Bridgwater, Somerset
(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)
By
published

 

In 2021, the UK government pledged to decarbonise the nation's electricity system by 2035, "subject to security of supply". There are no specific targets yet, but the rough consensus is that to achieve zero carbon by 2035, around 70% of the UK's electricity will have to come from wind and solar, with nuclear providing around 20%, and the rest from hydrogen, and gas with carbon capture and storage.

The Explainer From The Magazine Renewable Energy Net Zero Climate Change Power Grid
