Electric ferries are becoming the next big environmental trend

A view of the Candela P-12 ferry in Stockholm, Sweden.
The 'flying' Candela electric ferry is seen on the water in Stockholm
(Image credit: Candela)
With the green energy trend of electric vehicles plateauing, one form of transportation is taking hold: electric ferries. While this industry has been on the uptick for a while, there are now cities throughout the globe that are using battery-powered vessels to shuttle passengers.

The concept of an electric vehicle is not new, but there are certain companies innovating within the electric ferry space. This includes one city in Sweden where the ferries are not only electric — they also fly.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
