Airlines ramp up the hunt for sustainable aviation fuel

Several large airlines have announced sustainability goals for the coming decades

Photo collage of a plane refuelling and a hydrocarbon molecule
Most sustainable aviation fuels are made from non-petroleum-based renewable feedstocks
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

A Boeing 747 reportedly burns a staggering 3,800 gallons of fuel per hour, or about one gallon every second. So it is no surprise the aviation industry is looking for ways to make air travel more eco-friendly. But the transition away from traditional jet fuel toward more sustainable options, while being a constant goal of airlines, is easier said than done.

Various airlines are looking for ways to use these clean energy fuels — commonly called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) — on a widespread basis. Governments as well as individual airlines have set environmental goals for SAF usage in the coming decade. While progress is being made, making SAF ubiquitous in aviation remains a lofty goal.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
