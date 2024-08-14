Algae has a variety of uses and fuel may be next

The future is green and comes from the deep

Photo collage of algal bloom, an oil slick, and vintage botanical illustrations of algae and seaweed.
The discovery of a new algae species could be a game changer for fossil fuel alternatives
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published
in under the radar

A group of scientists has discovered a species of algae that is capable of being selectively bred and could help create a renewable alternative to fossil fuels. Algae has already been used to produce a variety of products because of its ability to act as a biofactory, but doing so at a large scale remains a challenge. 

Algae the adaptor

Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
