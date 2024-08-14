Algae has a variety of uses and fuel may be next

A group of scientists has discovered a species of algae that is capable of being selectively bred and could help create a renewable alternative to fossil fuels. Algae has already been used to produce a variety of products because of its ability to act as a biofactory, but doing so at a large scale remains a challenge.

Algae the adaptor

A new species of algae, Chlamydomonas pacifica, has shown the potential to be a biodiesel , according to a study published in the journal bioRxrv . This species can also reproduce sexually, meaning it can be selectively bred and genetically engineered. When engineered, C. pacifica "can produce oil even when grown in wastewater at temperatures above 40°C (104°F), at a pH higher than 11, in full sunlight and in pretty saline conditions," said New Scientist . Because of this, many scientists have shown interest in the algae and are hoping to do a more thorough evaluation.

This is not the first time algae has been considered for fuel. "Algae are simple aquatic organisms that contain proteins, oils and carbohydrates, which when properly cultivated, can be used to make a variety of products, including renewable biofuels, construction materials and food ingredients," said Forbes . In addition, "many of the natural resources we use today came from extremophile bacteria and algae in the deep past," said New Scientist.

These algae are also highly adaptable and "possess the necessary inner mechanisms to make complex molecules, so they need fewer genetic modifications and create a more efficient biomanufacturing process," said Forbes.

Scaling issues

Genetic engineering allowed researchers to produce a version of C. pacifica that could be used for fuel. "The researchers inserted genes from soya beans that are known to increase fat production in other algae species," saaid New Scientist. "The result was an increase in fat content from 28% in the parent strain up to 36% in the engineered version." The resulting fat can be "converted into biodiesel or polyurethane, a kind of plastic used in waterproof fabrics and many other applications."

Algae has already been considered for use in a variety of other purposes, including pharmaceuticals . "A significant portion of all drug ingredients is plant-based, and there are significant cost savings by using algae," Mather Carscallen, CEO and founder of Algae-C, said to Forbes. The organism has also been used for food ingredients, animal feed and bioplastic replacements. "Using algae saves time and money while reducing waste, land usage and water usage."

However, using algae for fuel and biodiesel production remains an issue. "The big test is whether [the algae] can be successfully scaled up and survive in a large pond instead of in a container," said New Scientist. The algae industry in general is still fairly new and growing and, as such, is currently unable to meet the world's fuel demand.

The good news is that C. pacifica may allow for faster and larger scale algae production because of its ability to withstand harsher conditions. "Today, many algae companies operate as separate businesses," Takanori Hoshino, executive manager of Chitose Laboratory Corp. in Japan, said to Forbes. "The products they create are limited to high-value applications, such as pharmaceuticals or nutraceuticals, but this will change."