Algae has a variety of uses and fuel may be next
The future is green and comes from the deep
A group of scientists has discovered a species of algae that is capable of being selectively bred and could help create a renewable alternative to fossil fuels. Algae has already been used to produce a variety of products because of its ability to act as a biofactory, but doing so at a large scale remains a challenge.
Algae the adaptor
A new species of algae, Chlamydomonas pacifica, has shown the potential to be a biodiesel, according to a study published in the journal bioRxrv. This species can also reproduce sexually, meaning it can be selectively bred and genetically engineered. When engineered, C. pacifica "can produce oil even when grown in wastewater at temperatures above 40°C (104°F), at a pH higher than 11, in full sunlight and in pretty saline conditions," said New Scientist. Because of this, many scientists have shown interest in the algae and are hoping to do a more thorough evaluation.
This is not the first time algae has been considered for fuel. "Algae are simple aquatic organisms that contain proteins, oils and carbohydrates, which when properly cultivated, can be used to make a variety of products, including renewable biofuels, construction materials and food ingredients," said Forbes. In addition, "many of the natural resources we use today came from extremophile bacteria and algae in the deep past," said New Scientist.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
These algae are also highly adaptable and "possess the necessary inner mechanisms to make complex molecules, so they need fewer genetic modifications and create a more efficient biomanufacturing process," said Forbes.
Scaling issues
Genetic engineering allowed researchers to produce a version of C. pacifica that could be used for fuel. "The researchers inserted genes from soya beans that are known to increase fat production in other algae species," saaid New Scientist. "The result was an increase in fat content from 28% in the parent strain up to 36% in the engineered version." The resulting fat can be "converted into biodiesel or polyurethane, a kind of plastic used in waterproof fabrics and many other applications."
Algae has already been considered for use in a variety of other purposes, including pharmaceuticals. "A significant portion of all drug ingredients is plant-based, and there are significant cost savings by using algae," Mather Carscallen, CEO and founder of Algae-C, said to Forbes. The organism has also been used for food ingredients, animal feed and bioplastic replacements. "Using algae saves time and money while reducing waste, land usage and water usage."
However, using algae for fuel and biodiesel production remains an issue. "The big test is whether [the algae] can be successfully scaled up and survive in a large pond instead of in a container," said New Scientist. The algae industry in general is still fairly new and growing and, as such, is currently unable to meet the world's fuel demand.
The good news is that C. pacifica may allow for faster and larger scale algae production because of its ability to withstand harsher conditions. "Today, many algae companies operate as separate businesses," Takanori Hoshino, executive manager of Chitose Laboratory Corp. in Japan, said to Forbes. "The products they create are limited to high-value applications, such as pharmaceuticals or nutraceuticals, but this will change."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
Looking ahead to the new and returning events at the 2028 Summer Olympics
In the Spotlight Flag football, squash and the obstacle course will debut alongside returning competitions
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
7 captivating new UNESCO World Heritage Sites to explore
The Week Recommends These sites have cultural, historical and scientific significance and the international organization's fresh stamp of approval
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
What did Kamala Harris accomplish as a California senator and attorney general?
The Explainer How the Democratic presidential candidate's state-level achievements might inform her national ambitions
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Life on Earth just (maybe) got older than everyone decided it was
Under the radar Fossil records from western Africa show unexpected findings
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Production of 'dark' oxygen deep in the ocean comes to light
Under the radar The sea is full of se(a)crets
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Recently discovered skeletons reveal new details about Pompeii
Under the Radar Earthquakes — not just a volcanic eruption — may have played a role in the city's destruction
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The fight to save the world's most famous cheeses
Under the Radar Reliance on exhausted fungal strains threatens the future of a host of blue cheeses
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
Nasa's 'strangest find': pure sulphur on Mars
Under the Radar Curiosity rover discovers elemental sulphur rocks, adding to 'growing evidence' of life-sustaining elements on Red Planet
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Mystifying' ancient children's graves discovered in Norway
Under The Radar Intricate stone circles found to contain remains of children dating back to 800BC
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
A private astronaut wants to save the Hubble Space Telescope — but NASA has concerns
Under the Radar The telescope is expected to burn up in the atmosphere in the 2030s
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The alarming rise of fake science
under the radar Fraudulent papers are flooding scientific journals
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published