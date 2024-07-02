Pharmaceutical companies are warning of a rise in knockoff drugs

The World Health Organization is also urging consumers to be cautious

Photo collage of a man holding open his coat to reveal rows of counterfeit semaglutide injection pens
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are the two main companies sounding the alarm on their knockoff drugs
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Pharmaceutical companies are raising the warning flag about an emerging but worrying trend in the medical space: fake versions of the companies' drugs. The concern about knockoff drugs flooding the marketplace has led some of the biggest conglomerates in the industry to release official statements urging consumers to be extra cautious when it comes to their products. 

This trend in knockoff drugs has mainly been seen in the area of diabetes drugs, several of which are also commonly used for weight loss. The problem has gotten so concerning that even the World Health Organization (WHO) has weighed in. How are these companies trying to combat the surge of fake pharmaceuticals

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Drugs Health Care Health World Health Organization Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸