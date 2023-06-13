Do drugmakers have a constitutional right to set their own prices?

Drug company Merck is suing the United States government in an attempt to undercut drug price negotiations laid out by the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The crux of Merck's argument, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) noted, is that drug companies "have a constitutional right to charge Medicare whatever it wants — and taxpayers must pay up."

Merck claims that the proposed drug price negotiations are unconstitutional because its patented drugs are "protected from uncompensated takings" by the Takings Clause. Part of the Fifth Amendment, the Takings Clause states that "private property can't be taken for public use without proper compensation," Bloomberg Law reported. This argument goes against the provisions of the IRA, which would allow Medicare "to negotiate the prices of certain drugs that have been on the market for several years but don't have competition from generics" starting in 2026, Axios reported.

While Merck, a company with year-to-date profits of $13 billion, told The New York Times that the IRA negotiations "would stifle the ability of it and its peers to make risky investments in new cures," lawmakers and the Biden administration have disagreed. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement there was "nothing in the Constitution that prevents Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices."

But is Merck right? Do private drug companies have a constitutional right to set their own prices? Or is it a moot point from a company that continues to see skyrocketing profits?

The pharmaceutical industry could "bite the hand that feeds them"

Given that the FDA regulates drug companies, the pharmaceutical industry "risks biting the hand that feeds them" by suing the "U.S. government to pay just compensation," Cyrus Fan, a pharma research analyst at GlobalData, told the International Oncology Network (ION). It would be surprising, Fan added, if more companies do not join Merck in suing the government.