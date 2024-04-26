Do youth curfews work?

Banning unaccompanied children from towns and cities is popular with some voters but is contentious politically

Clock with a children icon caught in a searchlight at 9pm
Right-wing mayors in France are increasingly banning unsupervised children from the streets at night
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

Several southern French cities are imposing night-time curfews on unaccompanied children to reduce youth violence. 

The right-wing mayor of Béziers this week banned any unsupervised under-13s on the streets of three districts between 11pm and 6am. Robert Ménard said his move was a response to the "increasing number of young minors left to their own devices" and a rise in "urban violence" – although, as The Independent pointed out, the mayor provided no figures to support this. 

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

