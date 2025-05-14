Why Rikers Island will no longer be under New York City's control

Rikers Island is one of the most infamous jail complexes in the U.S., and it is now under new management: a federal judge has seized control of the facility from New York City and placed it under the care of a third party. This represents an unprecedented chapter for Rikers, which has been plagued by violence and numerous social problems for years. But prison reformers are hoping this move could start to turn things around.

What is happening with Rikers?

Manhattan U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain will "appoint a 'remediation manager' to address the deeply entrenched problems at the sprawling jail complex," said Bloomberg. This manager will "report directly to her and not to the city, rejecting a request by New York."

Rikers' "current management structure and staffing are insufficient to turn the tide within a reasonable period," Swain said in her ruling. Rikers has already been under federal oversight for nearly a decade due to its problems, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams "claimed that the legal requirement that the jail close in 2027 limited his administration's ability to address them," said ABC News. However, New York City officials "have admitted that timeline is no longer feasible because of delays and cost overruns," said Bloomberg.

How could this improve conditions at Rikers?

This could mark a turning point for a jail that has been besieged by a "decade of worsening violent and dangerous conditions inside the facility," said Reuters. At least 22 people have reportedly died in custody at Rikers since 2022, and it is subject to chronic overcrowding. The "current rates of use of force, stabbings and slashings, fights, assaults on staff and in-custody deaths remain extraordinarily high, and there has been no substantial reduction in the risk of harm," Swain said in her ruling.

As the issues continue, New York City "has held onto its control of Rikers with white knuckles — struggling to show progress and reaching the brink of losing oversight of the jails as critics of the system have called for a receiver," said The New York Times. But some are hoping that the new manager could change this, as they will have broad powers over Rikers. This includes the "authority to revise the jail's rules, hire staff and take disciplinary actions against employees who violate policies on the use of force," said Reuters.

As mayor, Adams said he would follow the judge's order, but remained skeptical of the manager. New York City has "this oversight and that oversight. How much oversight are you going to do before you realize there are systemic problems?" Adams said at a press conference.

Rikers employees are "willing to work productively" with the manager, but the "path toward a safer jail system begins with supporting the essential men and women who help run the jails every day," Benny Boscio, the president of the union representing New York City correction officers, said in a statement. Others are more optimistic; the manager "has the potential to finally change the culture of violence and brutality in the city's jails that we've seen for decades," Debbie Greenberger, an attorney at the Emery Celli law firm, told The Associated Press. Rikers is not "going to change overnight, but I'm more hopeful today that we have a path to transformational change."