Why Rikers Island will no longer be under New York City's control

A 'remediation manager' has been appointed to run the infamous jail

The entrance to Rikers Island is seen alongside a correctional bus in New York City.
At least 22 people have reportedly died in custody at Rikers since 2022
(Image credit: Theodore Parisienne / New York Daily News / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Rikers Island is one of the most infamous jail complexes in the U.S., and it is now under new management: a federal judge has seized control of the facility from New York City and placed it under the care of a third party. This represents an unprecedented chapter for Rikers, which has been plagued by violence and numerous social problems for years. But prison reformers are hoping this move could start to turn things around.

What is happening with Rikers?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸