South Carolina to execute prisoner by firing squad
Death row inmate Brad Sigmon prefers the squad over the electric chair or lethal injection, his lawyer said
What happened
South Carolina is scheduled to execute double murderer Brad Sigmon by firing squad Friday evening, barring a last-minute intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court or Gov. Henry McMaster (R). Sigmon, 67, would be the first U.S. death row prisoner killed by firing squad since 2010 and the fourth since the death penalty was reinstated in 1977.
Who said what
South Carolina added firing squad as an execution option in 2021. Sigmon opted to be shot because it seemed the best choice, given his "monstrous" alternatives, said his lawyer Gerald "Bo" King. The state's "ancient electric chair" would "cook him alive," and South Carolina's shield law means he would not know what lethal cocktail would be injected into his veins.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Sigmon will be strapped to a metal chair (pictured above), a target will be placed over his heart and a hood over his head, and three volunteer prison employees with loaded rifles will shoot him from a partition in the death chamber's wall. It will be "gruesome and barbaric," Randy Gardner, whose brother Ronnie was executed by firing squad in Utah in 2010, told The Associated Press. The "brutality" makes it "probably the most honest of the methods" of state execution, Sigmon's spiritual adviser, Methodist pastor Hilary Taylor, said to South Carolina's The State.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
"As lethal injection drugs have become harder to obtain, states with the death penalty have looked to expand their execution methods to firing squads and nitrogen gas," USA Today said. Utah has long offered firing squads as an execution option, and Idaho, Mississippi and Oklahoma have also adopted it more recently. South Carolina added the method after having to pause executions for a decade when it ran out of lethal injection chemicals in 2013.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump eases Mexico, Canada tariffs again as markets slide
speed read The president suspended some of the 25% tariffs he imposed on Mexican and Canadian imports
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump tells Cabinet they are in charge of layoffs, not Musk
Speed Read The White House has faced mounting complaints about DOGE's sweeping cuts
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Meghan Markle's new Netflix show and the media backlash
Talking Point With Love, Megan offers fresh insights into her 'mind-bogglingly exclusive lifestyle' in California
By The Week UK Published
-
Mexico extradites 29 cartel figures amid US tariff threat
Speed Read The extradited suspects include Rafael Caro Quintero, long sought after killing a US narcotics agent
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Leonard Peltier released from prison
Speed Read The Native American activist convicted of killing two FBI agents had his life sentence commuted by former President Joe Biden
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years
Speed Read The former New Jersey senator was convicted on federal bribery and corruption charges last year
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The inmate firefighters tackling the wildfires in Los Angeles
In The Spotlight Convicts sent into the danger zone make around $27 for a 24-hour shift
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Police ID driver of exploded Cybertruck, can't see motive
Speed Read An Army Green Beret detonated a homemade bomb in a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Teenage girl kills 2 in Wisconsin school shooting
Speed Read 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow fatally shot a teacher and student at Abundant Life Christian School
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Penny acquitted in NYC subway choking death
Speed Read Daniel Penny was found not guilty of homicide in the 2023 choking death of Jordan Neely
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Suspect in CEO shooting caught, charged with murder
Speed Read Police believe 26-year-old Luigi Mangione killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published