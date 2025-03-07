South Carolina to execute prisoner by firing squad

Death row inmate Brad Sigmon prefers the squad over the electric chair or lethal injection, his lawyer said

Death chamber in Columbia, S.C., including the electric chair, right, and a firing squad chair, left.
Sigmon will be strapped to a metal chair with a hood over his head
(Image credit: South Carolina Department of Corrections / AP)
Peter Weber, The Week US



What happened

South Carolina is scheduled to execute double murderer Brad Sigmon by firing squad Friday evening, barring a last-minute intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court or Gov. Henry McMaster (R). Sigmon, 67, would be the first U.S. death row prisoner killed by firing squad since 2010 and the fourth since the death penalty was reinstated in 1977.




  

