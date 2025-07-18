Insects and sewer water: the alleged conditions at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Photo composite illustration of cages and aerial views of &quot;Alligator Alcatraz&quot;, mosquitoes, a toilet and an engraving of swampland
Hundreds of immigrants with no criminal charges in the United States are being held at Alligator Alcatraz
People were divided politically when reports first emerged of the Trump administration's immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," with Democrats lambasting it as cruel and Republicans upholding it as a necessary space. But now that detainees have lived in the facility for several weeks, reports have circulated of alleged poor conditions, prompting some to raise the alarm.

Interviews with several news outlets have documented everything from insect infestations to widespread problems with plumbing. And new evidence has emerged that many of the detainees at Alligator Alcatraz may not even have a criminal record.

