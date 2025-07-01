How would the Trump administration denaturalize immigrant citizens?
Using civil courts lowers the burden of proof
The next step in the Trump administration's deportation campaign is here. The Department of Justice will prioritize stripping citizenship from naturalized Americans it says have violated the law, a process known as "denaturalization."
Denaturalization gives the White House "another tool to police immigrants' free speech rights," said Axios. The administration has already used the deportation process to target immigrant students who criticized Israel's war on Gaza, including green-card holder Mahmoud Khalil. The Justice Department guidance says denaturalization proceedings will be focused on "terrorists," as well as people convicted of "war crimes," "extrajudicial killings," and "human rights abuses."
The denaturalization program is an attempt to "protect the nation from obvious predators, criminals, and terrorists," said The Heritage Foundation's Hans von Spakovsky. But immigration experts "expressed serious concerns about the effort's constitutionality," said NPR. The Justice Department will pursue denaturalization in civil courts, which require a lower burden of proof for the government to win. They also do not require that defendants be furnished with an attorney. The Trump administration is "trying to create a second class of U.S. citizens" with fewer rights, said Sameera Hafiz, policy director of the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
"Aggressive" denaturalization is at odds with "constitutional principles of citizenship," law professors Cassandra Burke Robertson and Irina D. Manta said at MSNBC. There is an unsavory history: "Denaturalization was relatively rare" for most of American history but "spiked during the Red Scare era." The Supreme Court in the 1960s limited denaturalization to those who had "illegally procured" citizenship through fraud or failing to meet naturalization requirements. Going beyond that represents the sort of "arbitrary governmental authority the Constitution was designed to prevent."
Pursuing denaturalization in civil courts lets the Trump administration paint potential deportees as "criminal" while "avoiding the safeguards of an actual criminal court," said Rafia Zakaria at The Nation. There is no statute of limitation on civil denaturalizations, allowing Justice Department lawyers to "target US citizens who were naturalized decades earlier." But there is more than citizenship at stake: The threat of denaturalization will allow the Trump administration to tamp down on dissent from migrant citizens "who know that they could either face deportation or massive debt" from attorneys' fees. Either way, the "Trump administration wins."
What next?
Republicans already have a political target for denaturalization: Uganda-born Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayoral candidate. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) has called on the Justice Department to strip Mamdani of citizenship, said Semafor. Mamdani's membership in the Democratic Socialists of America "would have disqualified him" from citizenship because it is a "communist organization," Ogles said. If those claims are "true, it's something that should be investigated," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Mamdani was defiant in response. New York is "my home," he said on X. "And I'm proud to be a citizen, which means standing up for our Constitution."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Who has to pay the estate tax?
the explainer Trump's new bill will permanently shift who owes federal estate tax
-
'Trucking is a dangerous business'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Dollar faces historic slump as stocks hit new high
Speed Read While stocks have recovered post-Trump tariffs, the dollar has weakened more than 10% this year
-
Trump sues LA over immigration policies
Speed Read He is suing over the city's sanctuary law, claiming it prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities
-
Are masked ICE agents America's new secret police?
Today's Big Question Critics say masks undermine trust in law enforcement
-
Will NATO countries meet their new spending goal?
today's big question The cost of keeping Trump happy
-
Canadian man dies in ICE custody
Speed Read A Canadian citizen with permanent US residency died at a federal detention center in Miami
-
'The arts are not just expressions of creativity'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Is Trump sidelining Congress' war powers?
Today's Big Question The Iran attack renews a long-running debate
-
'Alligator Alcatraz will be a blight on the Everglades'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump judge pick told DOJ to defy courts, lawyer says
Speed Read Emil Bove, a top Justice Department official nominated by Trump for a lifetime seat, stands accused of encouraging government lawyers to mislead the courts and defy judicial orders