‘Not all news is bad’

‘To see fewer devastating wildfires, Congress must fix our forests now’

Sarah Rosa at The Hill

There is “now broad consensus that the poor health of our forests are threatening communities, public health and emissions goals,” and the “growing wildfire challenge is also threatening climate goals,” says Sarah Rosa. But “we don’t simply have to accept this as our new normal.” Restoring forests to a “healthy state is crucial for protecting both our communities and our environment.” Congress should “give communities and agencies the tools they need to address this challenge.”

‘Mamdani's win is more than a political victory for Indian Americans like me’

Isha Sharma at USA Today

New York City has been “itching for a change,” and new Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has “taken any pushback in stride, harnessing his dimples, lived experiences and oratory gifts to mobilize the masses through in-person events and relatable, multilingual social media content featuring powerful rebuttals,” says Isha Sharma. Mamdani has “shown a disheartened world that a major city can, and will, reclaim the promise of opportunity and human connection that once defined the American dream.”

‘What kind of “America First” is this?’

Spencer Neale at The American Conservative

As “Americans, our greatest battles lie here in the heartland, thousands of miles from Jerusalem, Tehran, the Gaza Strip, and the rest of the chaotic world out there,” says Spencer Neale. We have “little interest in spending our days debating the crimes against humanity perpetrated by Israel or Hamas or the ulterior motives of the mullahs and crown princes.” The “United States are where Trump and his administration’s aims should be focused, not between the Golan Heights and Tehran.”

‘America is moving backward; let’s keep pushing forward’

Tyra Damm at The Dallas Morning News

U.S. leaders “seem intent on breaking what was once fixed, creating a pile of messes that will take decades to repair — if there’s ever consensus on what’s broken,” says Tyra Damm. We “were a nation that fixed things.” There is “plenty of brokenness to worry about, but I haven’t given up on our country or state.” There are “no quick fixes to our troubles, and the work isn’t glamorous, but we can’t give up.”

