‘Not all news is bad’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘To see fewer devastating wildfires, Congress must fix our forests now’
Sarah Rosa at The Hill
There is “now broad consensus that the poor health of our forests are threatening communities, public health and emissions goals,” and the “growing wildfire challenge is also threatening climate goals,” says Sarah Rosa. But “we don’t simply have to accept this as our new normal.” Restoring forests to a “healthy state is crucial for protecting both our communities and our environment.” Congress should “give communities and agencies the tools they need to address this challenge.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Mamdani's win is more than a political victory for Indian Americans like me’
Isha Sharma at USA Today
New York City has been “itching for a change,” and new Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has “taken any pushback in stride, harnessing his dimples, lived experiences and oratory gifts to mobilize the masses through in-person events and relatable, multilingual social media content featuring powerful rebuttals,” says Isha Sharma. Mamdani has “shown a disheartened world that a major city can, and will, reclaim the promise of opportunity and human connection that once defined the American dream.”
‘What kind of “America First” is this?’
Spencer Neale at The American Conservative
As “Americans, our greatest battles lie here in the heartland, thousands of miles from Jerusalem, Tehran, the Gaza Strip, and the rest of the chaotic world out there,” says Spencer Neale. We have “little interest in spending our days debating the crimes against humanity perpetrated by Israel or Hamas or the ulterior motives of the mullahs and crown princes.” The “United States are where Trump and his administration’s aims should be focused, not between the Golan Heights and Tehran.”
‘America is moving backward; let’s keep pushing forward’
Tyra Damm at The Dallas Morning News
U.S. leaders “seem intent on breaking what was once fixed, creating a pile of messes that will take decades to repair — if there’s ever consensus on what’s broken,” says Tyra Damm. We “were a nation that fixed things.” There is “plenty of brokenness to worry about, but I haven’t given up on our country or state.” There are “no quick fixes to our troubles, and the work isn’t glamorous, but we can’t give up.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Book reviews: ‘Against the Machine: On the Unmaking of Humanity’ and ‘Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice’
feature An examination of humanity in the face of “the Machine” and a posthumous memoir from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, who recently died by suicide
-
Why has America’s economy gone K-shaped?
Today's Big Question The rich are doing well. Everybody else is scrimping.
-
Democrats: Falling for flawed outsiders
feature Graham Platner’s Senate bid in Maine was interrupted by the resurfacing of his old, controversial social media posts
-
A most profitable presidency
feature Donald Trump has added $3 billion to his wealth since returning to the White House. How?
-
Democrats sweep top races in off-year election
Speed Read A trio of nationally watched races went to the party
-
Has Zohran Mamdani shown the Democrats how to win again?
Today’s Big Question New York City mayoral election touted as victory for left-wing populists but moderate centrist wins elsewhere present more complex path for Democratic Party
-
‘National dynamics will likely be the tipping point’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump to partly fund SNAP as shutdown talks progress
Speed Read The administration has said it will cover about 50% of benefits
-
‘We feel closer to their struggles and successes’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump’s White House ballroom: a threat to the republic?
Talking Point Trump be far from the first US president to leave his mark on the Executive Mansion, but to critics his remodel is yet more overreach
-
‘Not every social scourge is an act of war’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day