Supreme Court clears third-country deportations

The court allowed Trump to temporarily resume deporting migrants to countries they aren't from

Air Force Boeing C-17 used for deportation flights is seen at Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso
Air Force Boeing C-17 used for deportation flights is seen at Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso, Texas
(Image credit: Justin Hamel / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The Supreme Court Monday allowed the Trump administration to at least temporarily resume deporting migrants to countries where they don't have citizenship or other ties, without notice or a chance to contest the destination. The court's three liberal justices dissented, saying the majority's brief, unsigned "emergency docket" order deprived migrants of congressionally mandated due process.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸