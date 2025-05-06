Trump offers migrants $1,000 to 'self-deport'

The Department of Homeland Security says undocumented immigrants can leave the US in a more 'dignified way'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt promotes &quot;self-deportation&quot;
What happened

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday it would give $1,000 and a plane ticket home to any undocumented immigrants who opted to "self-deport," calling the "historic" offer a "dignified way to leave the U.S." Migrants who register for "voluntary self-deportation" through the Customs and Border Protection app will be "deprioritized for detention and removal," DHS said, so long as "they are making meaningful strides" toward their departure.

