Trump judge bars deportations under 1798 law
A Trump appointee has ruled that the president's use of a wartime act for deportations is illegal
What happened
U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. Thursday ruled that President Donald Trump's invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged members of a Venezuelan gang was "unlawful" and barred him from using the 18th century law to detain, transfer or deport migrants from southeastern Texas. Rodriguez, a Trump appointee, was the first judge to permanently block Trump's use of the law and rule it legally invalid.
Who said what
Rodriguez's 36-page ruling "amounted to a philosophical rejection" of the White House's "attempts to transpose" the 227-year-old law "into the context of modern-day immigration policy," The New York Times said. Trump's proclamation declaring the Tren de Aragua gang an invasion force "exceeds the scope" of the Alien Enemies Act and is "contrary to the plain, ordinary meaning" of its terms, historically and definitionally, the judge wrote.
Rodriguez's decision "correctly recognized that the president cannot simply declare there’s an invasion and invoke a wartime authority during peacetime," said ACLU lead lawyer Lee Gelernt, who has also secured temporary injunctions in several other states. Vice President J.D. Vance told Fox News the administration would be "aggressively appealing" the ruling.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Rodriguez's injunction "only covers his southern Texas-based district," Politico said, and an appeal would be heard by the "most conservative federal appeals court in the country." But his ruling is "extremely detailed, well reasoned, well grounded in the law," Elora Mukherjee, the director of Columbia Law School's Immigrants' Rights Clinic, said to The Washington Post, "and hopefully other federal courts will consider it precedent."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump ousts Waltz as NSA, taps him for UN role
speed read President Donald Trump removed Mike Waltz as national security adviser and nominated him as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
-
'The results speak for themselves'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Calcot & Spa: a restorative family-friendly break in the Cotswolds
The Week Recommends With its Ofsted-registered creche and tranquil spa, this country house hotel is big on relaxation
-
Trump ousts Waltz as NSA, taps him for UN role
speed read President Donald Trump removed Mike Waltz as national security adviser and nominated him as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
-
How could Trump ending a VA mortgage program leave veterans on the streets?
Today's Big Question Vets could face foreclosure as a result of the White House's actions
-
Kamala Harris steps back on center stage
IN THE SPOTLIGHT In her first major speech since Donald Trump took office, the former presidential candidate took solid aim at this administration as speculation grows about her future
-
Trump blames Biden for tariffs-linked contraction
speed read The US economy shrank 0.3% in the first three months of 2025, the Commerce Department reported
-
Trump's crypto 'sea change' upends Washington's finances
In the Spotlight By embracing digital currency, the White House is clearing a path for a new era in dubious self-enrichment
-
'It is not enough to simply defend the status quo'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump says he could bring back Ábgego García but won't
Speed Read At a rally to mark his 100th day in office, the president doubled down on his unpopular immigration and economic policies
-
Canada's Liberals, Carney win national election
Speed Read The party of Prime Minister Mark Carney beat Conservative Pierre Poilievre thanks in part to Trump's trade war