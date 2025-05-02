Trump judge bars deportations under 1798 law

A Trump appointee has ruled that the president's use of a wartime act for deportations is illegal

Protesters call for return of migrants sent to notorious El Salvador prison
'The president cannot simply declare there’s an invasion and invoke a wartime authority during peacetime'
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
What happened

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. Thursday ruled that President Donald Trump's invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged members of a Venezuelan gang was "unlawful" and barred him from using the 18th century law to detain, transfer or deport migrants from southeastern Texas. Rodriguez, a Trump appointee, was the first judge to permanently block Trump's use of the law and rule it legally invalid.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

