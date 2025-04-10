Two judges bar war-powers deportations

The Trump administration was blocked from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport more alleged Venezuelan gang members

What happened

Federal judges in Texas and New York Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members, the first such rulings since the Supreme Court lifted a nationwide injunction on Monday.

