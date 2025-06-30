Are masked ICE agents America's new secret police?

Critics say masks undermine trust in law enforcement

Photo composite illustration of masked police and ICE agents arresting a person
Agents who hide their identities have 'impunity' to 'make unlawful arrests, without the possibility of public accountability'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The face of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown is hidden. Masked ICE agents are swooping into American cities to detain and deport suspected migrants. Critics say those masks carry echoes of "secret police" in authoritarian countries.

Masked agents have become a "calling card" of the administration, said CNN. News and social media videos have captured the masked officers making arrests of suspected migrants even though they are "not wearing uniforms or displaying badges." Agents conducting deportation operations without identifying themselves is "pretty unprecedented to see at this scale," said former ICE official Scott Shuchart. The practice has raised fears in cities of "getting snatched off the street by secret police," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸