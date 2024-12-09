Italy's prisons crisis

Severe overcrowding, dire conditions and appalling violence have brought the Italian carceral system to boiling point

Photo collage of a row of coffins in a jail cell
2024 has been the deadliest year for suicides in Italian prisons, surpassing a record set in 2022
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Italy recorded a grim new milestone this week as it was confirmed that a 21-year-old man has become the 85th inmate to take their own life this year, surpassing the previous record of 84 deaths by suicide in 2022.

The unidentified young man was also the fourth inmate this year to die by suicide at Marassi prison, near Genoa, according to Gennarino De Fazio, general secretary of the prison officers' union. The previous death by suicide had happened less than a month before.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸