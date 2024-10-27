Meloni's migration solution: camps in Albania

The controversial approach is potentially 'game-changing'

Migrants disembark in the port of Salerno
Italy is to pay Albania €160m a year in exchange for processing migrants who arrive though irregular routes
(Image credit: Ivan Romano / Getty Images)
By
published

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's right-wing PM, has achieved "what the Tories failed so fatally to do with their doomed Rwanda scheme", said Nicholas Farrell in The Spectator. She has made Italy the first European nation to process asylum applicants offshore.

Her scheme began operations last week, when 16 asylum seekers were ferried across the Adriatic to Albania and taken to the purpose-built facility in the village of Gjadër. The scheme is restricted to healthy male migrants who've been intercepted travelling across the Mediterranean in small boats, and who come from any of 19 countries designated safe by Italy. Once in Gjadër, the intention is to process their claims within 28 days. The lucky few granted asylum will then be allowed to go to Italy; the "vast majority will be deported to their countries of origin". It is a potentially "game-changing" approach to illegal migration.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like