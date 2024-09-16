Why is Labour looking to Italy on migration?

Keir Starmer wants to learn lessons from Giorgia Meloni, but not everyone is impressed with the Albania agreement

Giorgia Meloni and Keir Starmer meet in Rome&#039;s Villa Doria Pamphilj
Giorgia Meloni and Keir Starmer meet in Rome's Villa Doria Pamphilj
(Image credit: Fabio Frustaci / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock)
By
published

Keir Starmer has come under pressure after saying he was "interested" in learning about Italy's policies on tackling irregular migration during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

The prime minister was asked on his way to Rome if the UK government was considering following Italy's controversial system for dealing with migrant boat crossings, in which people rescued at sea are sent to Albania to have their asylum claims processed.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK
