What role did disinformation play in Southport riots?

Far-right groups turn violent after false details regarding the attacker's identity are spread online

Illustration of a hand sharing info from a smartphone dripping with toxic liquid
A febrile online environment was further inflamed by a clickbait account called Channel 3 Now
As families mourned the death of three young girls murdered in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, riots broke out in the town fuelled by disinformation about the suspect's identity.

Just hours after police were called to the scene of the mass stabbing, in which eight other children and two adults were also injured, a riot outside a mosque in Southport led to more than 50 officers being injured in violent clashes. Several of them needed hospital treatment.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

