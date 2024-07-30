Southport knife attack: third child dies of injuries

Taylor Swift shares her condolences after young fans targeted at pop-themed dance class

Police and forensic officers attend the scene of a multiple stabbing attack in Southport, Merseyside
Police at the scene of the attack in Hart Street, Southport
By
published
in speed read

Three children have been killed and eight injured after a "horror movie" knife attack at a dance class in Merseyside.

Two girls, aged six and seven, were pronounced dead following the rampage in Southport yesterday. A third girl, aged nine, died from her injuries in the early hours of this morning, reported the BBC.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

