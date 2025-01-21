Axel Rudakubana: how much did the authorities know about Southport killer?

Nigel Farage accuses PM of a cover-up as release of new details raises 'very serious questions for the state about how it failed to intervene before tragedy struck'

Photo composite illustration of Axel Rudakubana, Southport police and forensics, and text from the CPS press release
Rudakubana was known to the police, the courts, the youth justice system, social services and mental health services
By
published

Keir Starmer has admitted the failure of the state to stop the Southport child killer Axel Rudakubana "leaps off the page" but has strongly hit back at accusations of a cover-up.

Rudakubana dramatically pleaded guilty yesterday to killing six-year-old Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe (seven) and Alice da Silva Aguiar (nine) at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last summer.

