How should we define extremism and terrorism?

The government is facing calls to expand the definition of terrorism in the wake of Southport murders

Text from the Terrorism Act 2000
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The government has been grappling with the definitions of terrorism and extremism following the conviction of 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana for the murders of three young girls in Southport last July.

The attacker, who was jailed for a minimum of 52 years, was obsessed with extreme violence but not driven, according to police, by clear ideological motive. So he did not fit the criteria for the counter-extremism Prevent programme and was not prosecuted for the murders under terrorism laws.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸