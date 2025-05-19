Bombing of fertility clinic blamed on 'antinatalist'

A car bombing injured four people and damaged a fertility clinic and nearby buildings in Palm Springs, California

Fertility clinic in Palm Springs after car bomb
The 'targeted attack against the IVF facility' was deemed an 'intentional act of terrorism'
What happened

The FBI Sunday said a 25-year-old with "nihilistic ideations" was the primary suspect, and only fatality, in a car bombing on Saturday that damaged a fertility clinic and nearby buildings in Palm Springs, California, and injured four people. Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, called the "targeted attack against the IVF facility" an "intentional act of terrorism" and probably the "largest bombing scene that we've had in Southern California."



