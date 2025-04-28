Suspect charged after 11 die in Vancouver car attack

Kai-Ji Adam Lo drove an SUV into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival

Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture
Vancouver police investigate crime scene at an annual festival celebrating Filipino culture
(Image credit: Don MacKinnon / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a car ramming that killed 11 people and injured dozens at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver. Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, allegedly drove an SUV into a crowd on a sidewalk at the Lapu Lapu Day festival around 8 p.m. local time Saturday. The British Columbia Prosecution Service charged Vancouver resident Lo, who was arrested at the scene, on Sunday evening with eight counts of second-degree murder.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

