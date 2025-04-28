Suspect charged after 11 die in Vancouver car attack

What happened

Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a car ramming that killed 11 people and injured dozens at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver. Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, allegedly drove an SUV into a crowd on a sidewalk at the Lapu Lapu Day festival around 8 p.m. local time Saturday. The British Columbia Prosecution Service charged Vancouver resident Lo, who was arrested at the scene, on Sunday evening with eight counts of second-degree murder.

Who said what

The attack was the "darkest day in Vancouver's history," the city's Interim Police Chief Steve Rai told reporters. Investigators said the motive was unclear but have ruled out terrorism. The suspect has a "significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals," Rai said. Lo had "no prior criminal record," said the Vancouver Sun, but a "family member had contacted a hospital psych ward hours before Saturday's attack because of Lo's deteriorating mental health."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X that he was "devastated" to learn about the "horrific" attack and offered his "deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed," whose ages ranged from 5 to 65. The tragedy "overshadowed the final day of Canada's general election campaign," said The Times, as the country goes to the polls Monday.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Prosecutors said more charges may be filed against Lo. Authorities are reviewing security protocols for public events.