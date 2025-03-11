Mark Carney: the banker turned prime minister who will lead Canada

Carney was elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party, replacing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney speaks following his election.
Canadian Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney speaks following his election on March 9, 2025
(Image credit: Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Canada will have a new leader for the first time in a decade: Mark Carney will become the 24th Canadian prime minister after being elected leader of the country's Liberal Party on March 9. Carney will replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has led Canada since 2015.

Carney was elected Liberal Party leader in a landslide despite never having served in elected government before; he was previously a banker who served as governor of the Bank of Canada. It also remains unclear how long Carney will be able to hold power, as federal elections are widely expected to be called soon. But for now, he will lead a nation at odds with one of its closest allies: the United States.

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

