Mark Carney selected next Canadian prime minister

The political novice will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Mark Carney after being elected Canada&#039;s Liberal Party leader
'Canada will never, ever will be a part of America in any way, shape or form,' Carney said in his acceptance speech
(Image credit: Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Canada's Liberal Party Sunday chose Mark Carney, a former central bank chief in Canada and the U.K., as its party leader and the nation's 24th prime minister. Carney, a political novice, won 85.9% of the vote from party members, beating former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and two other candidates to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

