Will Trump's tariffs hurt Walmart?

World's biggest retailer 'isn't immune' to trade impacts

A Walmart store in American Canyon, California, on Feb. 21, 2025. Walmart forecasts lower-than-expected profit for the full year, citing uncertainties related to consumer behavior and global economic and geopolitical conditions.
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Walmart is the biggest retailer in the world. But tariffs — especially those against Canada and Mexico — could weaken one of America's strongest brands.

The retailer's stock price dropped last week after an executive said Walmart is "not going to be completely immune" to President Donald Trump's new tariffs, said NBC News. Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey tried to reassure investors, pointing out that about two-thirds of the brands are "sourced" in the United States, making them off-limits to trade taxes. The tariffs on America's neighbors have been delayed, leaving analysts unsure what comes next. The company would "do what we know how to do" to keep prices down, said Rainey.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

