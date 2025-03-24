Canada's Mark Carney calls snap election

Voters will go to the polls on April 28 to pick a new government

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
'Who can best handle President Donald Trump and make Canada more resilient in the face of his threats?'
(Image credit: Andrej Ivanov / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney of the ruling Liberal Party, announced Sunday that voters will go to the polls on April 28 to pick a new government. Carney was sworn in March 14, replacing Justin Trudeau, who had grown unpopular after a decade in power. His main rival in the upcoming election is Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

Peter Weber, The Week US
