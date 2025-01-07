Canada's Trudeau announces resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down after nearly a decade in office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation
What happened

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he is stepping down after nearly a decade in office, as soon as his Liberal Party picks a new leader. That leader will take over as prime minister heading into elections that the opposition Conservative Party is heavily favored to win, and as Donald Trump takes office in the U.S., threatening punishing tariffs.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

