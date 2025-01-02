What does Trump mean for Canadian-American relations?

Talk of tariffs and a '51st state'

President Donald Trump, right, and Justin Trudeau, Canada&#039;s prime minister, meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 20, 2019
Trudeau's future is murky. What's clear: Trump "will continue to loom large over Canadian politics"
(Image credit: Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via Bloomberg / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The United States and Canada have the longest undefended border in the world. Relations between the two countries are usually placid. A second Donald Trump presidency could change that.

Trump "appears interested in adding a 51st star to the American flag," Alexandra Sharp said at Foreign Policy. The president-elect has veered between threatening massive tariffs on Canadian imports to speculating — some would say trolling — about the possibility of absorbing Canada into the United States. "I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!" Trump said on Truth Social. "The revolutionary nature of these threats is hard to overstate, even by Trump's own audacious standards," said Foreign Policy columnist Edward Alden.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

