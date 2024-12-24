Panama Canal politics – and what Trump's threats mean
The contentious history, and troublesome present, of Central America's vital shipping lane
US President-elect Donald Trump has the Panama Canal in his sights, blasting the "exorbitant prices and rates of passage" levied on US ships, and threatening to retake control of the US-built shipping route, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
"The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Accusing Panama of "ripping off" the US, Trump added that the canal "was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of co-operation with us and Panama. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Why was the Panama Canal built?
The 51-mile waterway, through the middle of Panama, connects the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans, and allows ships to avoid the long, treacherous journey around the southern tip of South America.
Creating such a passageway was the "elusive goal of several empires that had colonies in the Americas", said CNN. The US took control of a strip of land and began construction in 1904, after backing a revolt that helped Panama win its independence from Colombia.
When the canal was completed in 1914, it "cemented the US's status as an engineering and technological superpower" – despite the "enormous human cost". An estimated 5,600 people died during its construction.
Now, up to 14,000 ships pass through the canal every year, transporting cargo worth about $270 billion (£214 billion). And the US is its biggest customer.
Who owns the Panama Canal?
Ownership of the canal has long been a bone of contention. After the canal opened, the US controlled it, to the exclusion of Panamanians – which, over the years, "created tensions between locals and US visitors", said The Guardian. These tensions reached critical mass in 1964 when anti-US riots broke out in the canal zone, leading to several deaths and a brief severing of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
In 1977, the US began ceding control back to Panama, under a treaty signed by President Jimmy Carter. But the move wasn't supported by all, with then-presidential candidate Ronald Reagan stating that "the people of the United States" are "the rightful owners of the Canal Zone", said CNN.
After a period of joint custody and official neutrality – "marred by a 1989 US invasion" to overthrow Manuel Noriega – Panama took full control in 1999, and has since operated the canal through the Panama Canal Authority.
Trump has now suggested that the canal is in danger of falling into the "wrong hands" – an apparent reference to China, the canal's second-biggest customer. A "Chinese company, based in Hong Kong, controls two of the five ports next to the canal", said The Guardian.
After Trump raised the issue again in a speech on Sunday, Panama's President José Raúl Mulino said that his country's sovereignty and independence were "non-negotiable", and that China had "no influence" or control over the canal. "Every square metre of the Panama Canal and its adjacent zones is part of Panama, and it will continue to be," Mulino said in a video statement.
Trump responded: "We'll see about that!"
Why is Trump interested in the Panama Canal?
The canal is "running dry", said the BBC. A lack of rain and the El Niño weather phenomenon mean that water levels in Lake Gatún, which feeds the canal, are "falling critically low". This drought has "hampered the canal's ability to move ships between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans", said Bloomberg. As part of its water-saving measures, Panama has reduced the number of ships allowed to pass through, and the weight they are allowed to carry, exacerbating existing pressures on supply chains.
Despite the restrictions, the canal's profits increased by about 9.5% in the year ending in September, said Reuters, to $3.45 billion (£2.7 billion). But authorities have imposed higher and higher fees to pass through the canal, and this "appears to form one part of Trump's issue", said CNN. His other claim that China is seeking to exert more control "is not without merit", either – China's influence in the area around the canal has grown since Panama vowed in 2017 not to maintain any official ties with Taiwan.
Trump also has form for "threatening to take or encroach on territory belonging to a friendly foreign power". He has "taunted" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by suggesting that Canada should be made the 51st US state, and, during his first term, he "repeatedly floated the idea of the US buying Greenland from Denmark" – a notion he also "resurrected" last weekend.
His "not-so-subtle threats" are a reminder that Trump "does not always see the sovereignty of other nations' borders as sacrosanct", said The New York Times. Instead, he displays "the instincts of a real-estate developer who suddenly has the power of the world's largest military" to back him up.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Kremlin seeks to quell Assad divorce reports
Speed Read Media reports suggest that British citizen Asma al-Assad wants to leave the deposed Syrian dictator and return to London as a British citizen
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
Is there a Christmas curse on Downing Street?
Today's Big Question Keir Starmer could follow a long line of prime ministers forced to swap festive cheer for the dreaded Christmas crisis
By The Week UK Published
-
Are pig-organ transplants becoming a reality?
The Explainer US woman has gene-edited pig-kidney transplant, and scientists hope experimental surgery could save thousands of lives
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Trump floats taking control of Panama Canal, Greenland
Speed Read President-elect Donald Trump says the US should take over Greenland, hours after threatening to take over the Panama Canal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will Starmer's Brexit reset work?
Today's Big Question PM will have to tread a fine line to keep Leavers on side as leaks suggest EU's 'tough red lines' in trade talks next year
By The Week UK Published
-
Will Donald Trump wreck the Brexit deal?
Today's Big Question President-elect's victory could help UK's reset with the EU, but a free-trade agreement with the US to dodge his threatened tariffs could hinder it
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Is Putin's anti-Western alliance winning?
Today's Big Question Brics summit touted by Russia as triumph against US-led world order, but key faultlines in alliance are growing
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
China-Africa summit 2024: the tactics on both sides
The Explainer African nations seek more flexible approach from Beijing to relieve crippling 'debt distress'
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Venezuela election: first vote in a decade offers hope to poverty-stricken nation
The Explainer Nicolás Maduro agreed to 'free and fair' vote but poor polling and threat of prosecution pushes disputed leader to desperate methods
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
New Panama president vows to halt migration
Speed Read José Raúl Mulino will stop migration through the Darien Gap
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Bolivia's battle to decriminalise coca leaf
Under the Radar WHO study boosts South American nation's desire to export cocaine ingredient
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published