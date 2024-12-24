Panama Canal politics – and what Trump's threats mean

The contentious history, and troublesome present, of Central America's vital shipping lane

A ship passing through the Panama Canal
Cargo worth billions: about 14,000 ships pass though the Panama Canal every year
(Image credit: Tarina Rodriguez / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

US President-elect Donald Trump has the Panama Canal in his sights, blasting the "exorbitant prices and rates of passage" levied on US ships, and threatening to retake control of the US-built shipping route, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

