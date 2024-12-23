Trump floats taking control of Panama Canal, Greenland

President-elect Donald Trump says the US should take over Greenland, hours after threatening to take over the Panama Canal

Donald Trump at Turning Points conference
Trump's comments 'signal that he will pursue a confrontational foreign-policy agenda'
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

President-elect Donald Trump threatened Sunday to retake control of the Panama Canal and said that U.S. "ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity" for "national security and freedom." The U.S. handed control of the canal to Panama in 1999, after agreeing to do so in 1977 treaties. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

