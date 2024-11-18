What will Trump mean for the Middle East?

President-elect's 'pro-Israel stance' could mask a more complex and unpredictable approach to the region

A billboard in Tel Aviv congratulating Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election
A billboard in Tel Aviv congratulating Donald Trump on his election victory, paid for by US evangelical Christian Mike Evans, founder of The Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem
(Image credit: Amir Levy / Getty Images)
Israel is said to be "rushing to advance" a ceasefire deal in Lebanon in order to deliver an "early foreign policy win" for President-elect Donald Trump. "There is an understanding that Israel would gift something to Trump", an Israeli official told the The Washington Post, after an Israeli minister met Donald Trump and Jared Kushner at Mar-a-Lago.

During his first presidency, Trump recognised "Jerusalem as the capital of Israel" and "Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights", wrote Middle East expert Amin Saikal on The Conversation. Trump "castigated Iran" and oversaw the signing of the Abraham Accords, which led to several Arab states normalising relations with Israel. But the Gaza and Lebanon wars, and skirmishing between Israel and Iran, have "changed the regional texture". With Arab populations "boiling over with frustration", the "transactional" Trump may struggle to strengthen America's "lucrative economic and trade ties" with Arab regimes.

