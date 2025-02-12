Modi goes to Washington

Indian PM's 'clever' appeasement strategy could secure US president an ally against China and other Brics states

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi, New Delhi, 25 February 2020
Modi will 'almost certainly' make concessions to Trump on trade and immigration
(Image credit: Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)
"A pre-emptive and proactive policy is always better when it comes to Trump," said the former Indian ambassador to the US, Harsh V Shringla –and current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems very much to agree.

As Modi prepares for an Indian-US summit in Washington this week, it appears India is once again "ready to adapt" to the US president's "transactional style of diplomacy", said The Washington Post.

