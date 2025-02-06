Will Keir Starmer have to choose between the EU and the US?

Starmer's 'reset' with the EU will focus on 'defence for trade' but an 'EU-hating' president in the White House could cause the PM trouble

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer is walking a 'tricky tightrope' in trying to keep both the EU and the US happy
(Image credit: Olivier Hoslet / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer's invitation to dinner in Brussels this week was "a big moment", said The Guardian, marking the first informal UK-EU summit since Brexit.

Five years after leaving the bloc, Labour is "far more sympathetic" to Europe than its Conservative predecessors, and closer EU ties could be the key to reviving the UK's "sluggish" economic growth.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

