How is Canada readying its arsenal for a trade war with the US?

The United States' northern neighbor is wasting no time when it comes to Donald Trump's tariffs and the looming threat of a North American trade war

A sign marks the international boundary between Canada and the United States in Blaine, Washington, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Canada&#039;s trade surplus with the US helped the northern nation avoid a deeper overall deficit, underscoring the importance of its biggest trading partner as President-elect Donald Trump threatens crippling tariffs
Canada may not be the global superpower the U.S. is, but that won't stop Ottawa from gearing up for economic warfare with its southern neighbor.
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Perhaps contrary to its national reputation of low-key equanimity, Canada has wasted little time marshaling its forces to assertively address the Trump administration's planned tariffs. Fittingly, the perfect metaphor for the United States' standing with Canada can be found in the world of hockey. Much like the two nations, the typically jocular hockey rivalry between squads from both sides of the border took on a decidedly sharper edge, as fans of the Ottowa Senators and Vancouver Canucks drowned out the U.S. national anthem with a chorus of boos at recent games against American teams.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

