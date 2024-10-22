Is Putin's anti-Western alliance winning?

Brics summit touted by Russia as triumph against US-led world order, but key faultlines are emerging

Illustration of Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi and a world map of Brics members
Brics began with five members – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Now 10 countries belong to the alliance
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Vladimir Putin will host the summit of the so-called Brics+ alliance in Russia, the first meeting of the group since it expanded earlier this year.

Named after the five emerging economies who founded the alliance – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – the Brics+ group now includes Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia is in the process of formalising its membership and, according to the Russian president, another 34 countries have expressed interest in joining "in one form or another".

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

