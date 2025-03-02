Donald Trump's foreign policy: a gift to China?

The US president may be 'abrasive', but his message is hard to ignore. And Beijing is listening closely

A Chinese newspaper's coverage of the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in 2018
It's hard to overstate how wildly Donald Trump's foreign policy is deviating from that of his predecessor – and even "from his own campaign pitch of America First restraint", said Dave Lawler on Axios. Before taking office, Trump caused alarm by threatening to seize the Panama Canal and Greenland. Since then he has "stunned" even his own advisers with his plan for the US to take over the Gaza Strip. He says he wants Canada to become the 51st US state; he has taken an axe to America's main foreign aid agency, USAID.

And now, to the horror of European partners, he is abandoning Ukraine. Although not the first Western leader to rail against the "dictator" that started the war, he is the first to have been referring to President Zelenskyy, not Putin. His projection of raw, unfocused power is fuelling the sense that Trump's America is to be feared, even by its allies.

